Traffic lights out at intersection of Highway 97 and 25 Avenue in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Four-way stop when lights are flashing

Vernon drivers can expect traffic delays on a major thoroughfare this morning.

Traffic signals on the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue are currently without power, and traffic is backed up heavily.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia, motorists are reminded to treat the intersection as a four-way stop when traffic lights are not working.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching the intersection.