Traffic lights now working on Highway 97 intersection in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Four-way stop when lights are flashing

UPDATE 11:59 a.m.

The Area Manager with COBRA confirms the traffic signals are once again working at Highway 97 and 25th Avenue in Vernon.

After crews were dispatched they were able to quickly restore the lights in the intersection.

Although no exact cause for the outage is known, the damage could have been caused by the wet weather.

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.

Crews are aware of flashing traffic signals at Highway 97 and 25th Avenue in Vernon, but it's not clear how long motorists will need to wait for a fix.

Maintenance and repairs of highway traffic lights are handled by a contractor hired by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

COBRA is aware the traffic lights are flashing red, but no timeline could be given as to when crews will arrive or how long it will take for them to get the lights back online.

Until the lights are operational, motorists are being urged to remember the four-way stop rule.

ORIGINAL 9:03 a.m.

Vernon drivers can expect traffic delays on a major thoroughfare this morning.

Traffic signals on the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue are currently without power, and traffic is backed up heavily.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia, motorists are reminded to treat the intersection as a four-way stop when traffic lights are not working.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching the intersection.