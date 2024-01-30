Tolko's Lavington mill fully operational after eight week interruption

Photo: Tolko Lavington mill fully operational after eight week interruption

After a two month shut down, Tolko’s Lavington mill is back to full operations.

An energy transformer issue knocked out main power to the company’s Lavington operation about eight weeks ago, and Tolko reported a replacement has been sourced, installed and energized. As of Monday, the site was safely back on line.

“The journey to get the mill back up has truly been a team effort and I’m thankful for all of the support from our functional and operational partners,” said Troy Connolly, VP, Solid Wood.

Connolly applauded the efforts of the Lavington workers who took on new tasks during the shut down, as well as the support teams from the Vernon office.

Chris Downey, Tolko's communications advisor, explained while temporary power was restored fairly quickly after the outage, the lack of full power across the site resulted in some unplanned downtime.

He said the resourceful team was able to turn a tough situation into an opportunity for improvement.

“By thinking creatively, the team used the opportunity to advance a series of maintenance projects that not only kept people working but has the mill looking better than ever,” Downey said.

BC Hydro, Exell Power, Bo Sash Contracting, KCW Construction, Canadian Alpha Crane and RKM Crane Services are all being thanked for their contributions to getting the mill fully operational again.