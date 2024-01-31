Vernon businesses report mixed impacts of dry January

Photo: Pixabay

As January comes to a close, many Vernon businesses say they haven't seen alcohol sales reduced as a result of go-dry challenges, even as establishments province-wide have reported an impact.

Nicknamed dry January, the idea is to abstain from alcohol for one month. Now, the Canadian Cancer Society is asking people to participate in dry February as well.

Many Vernon pubs say they haven't seen alcohol sales impacted by the dry months.

Kali Yanke, general manager of Martens Brewing, says while the first week of January was slow, the pub has not seen an overall slow down from dry January.

“No, our volume keeps getting higher and higher each week,” Yanke said.

Katie Dahl, who owns 1516 Pub & Grill, Wings and Italian Kitchen, said many patrons don't participate in the challenge. On the other hand, an employee of Vernon's Angry Otter said it's been a slow month for the liquor store, "a pretty dry January."

Jeff Guignard, executive director of The Alliance of Beverage Licensees, said other places across the province are feeling an impact from the go-dry challenges.

“The last couple of years, with the rise of dry January and sober February, we have seen an increase of people purchasing low and non-alcoholic beverages. Which is why if you go into a lot of bars and cocktail lounges or restaurants now you'll see non-alcoholic cocktails on the menus,” Guignard said.

Non-alcoholic options can be found at establishments in Vernon. Restaurants like The Kal, 1516 Pub & Grill and Martens Brewing offer non-alcoholic beers or mocktails for customers.

Dahl said the demand for non-alcoholic options has been growing in recent years.

"A lot of people have flat out stopped drinking," Dahl said, adding some customers will have a beer or two before switching to non-alcoholic options so they can drive.

Guignard says January and February are typically slow months for the industry regardless of any challenge to abstain from drinking, noting it’s been interesting to see consumer habits shift.

“We are noticing that consumers are becoming a bit more health conscious,” said Guignard.

“I think some of it is a reaction to the pandemic where everybody was locked up in their houses and British Columbians, and Canadians, drank quite a bit during the pandemic. I think consumer habits are correcting now, and people are making more reasonable choices for themselves.”