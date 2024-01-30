City of Vernon warns of potholes and how to report them

Photo: file photo Pothole reporting depends on the road

Spring-like conditions are giving potholes a jump start on the season and the City of Vernon wants motorists to know their crews are on it.

A city news release explains road crews started repairs early last week and have been “diligently working” through the winter road maintenance program.

“Much of the snow that we saw on the road has melted,” says Ian Adkins, manager of roads, drainage and airport. “This means motorists may be navigating potholes that have formed due to water pooling and refreezing causing damage to the asphalt surface.”

Adkins adds crews will continue to make repairs as needed but those repairs may be temporary fixes.

“It is important to remember, that during freeze/thaw cycles such as spring-like weather with melting and standing water, some repairs may only be temporary and require additional treatment,” he says, explaining permanent repairs will be made when weather allows.

“Each pothole is different, so a different repair technique or product may be used based on the situation or resources available.”

During winter, crews use a “universal patching mixture” on roads, but the ideal solution uses a “hot mix method” that incorporates recycled asphalt.

“The hot mix method requires warmer and dryer conditions,” said Adkins. “We prefer this method but it’s not always possible in winter.”

The City is encouraging motorists be careful on the roads and report any potholes on the City’s website or by calling Public Works at 250-549-6757.

When it comes to reporting potholes on 32nd Street (Highway 97) and Highway 6, the City is reminding drivers that those roads fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Repairs are handled by its contractor, AIM Roads.