Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon Mounties are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Cody Alan MacDonald, 32, was last seen in Vernon on Dec. 18.

MacDonald is 5-foot-10 and weights about 141 pounds, according to police. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

In a news release, RCMP said police and family members are concerned for MacDonald's well-being.

People who have seen or heard from MacDonald are asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.