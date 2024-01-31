SD22 wants feedback as it plans next year's budget for schools

Photo: Canadian Press SD22 wants to hear from you as it plans the 2024-2025 budget

The public can learn more about the Vernon School District’s $135 million budget at a meeting scheduled on Wednesday night.

A presentation on School District 22’s finances and budget will take place at the Clarence Fulton secondary school library starting at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Christine Perkins, school superintendent, will start the evening by sharing SD 22’s future goals and how it aligns with the board of education’s strategic plans.

“We have a talented and dedicated team of educators and support staff who work hard to make a difference in the lives of our students every day," Perkins said. “ We also have a supportive and engaged community that values education and collaboration."

Adrian Johnson, secretary-treasurer, will be on hand to provide a financial overview and explain the sources of revenue and the allocation of funds for various programs and services.

"We are committed to ensuring that our budget reflects the needs and priorities of our students, staff and community," Johnson said.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, and members of the public are invited to join small group discussions or provide written input.

Mark Olsen, board chair, and other trustees will be on hand to listen to budget feedback.

"We are proud of the quality of education that we provide to our students, and we are always looking for ways to improve and innovate," Olsen said.

Draft budget documents for 2024-2025 will be made available on the district’s website after the meeting.