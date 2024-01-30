Information session for Vernon school program sees 'packed room'

Photo: Jonathan Jones

A Vernon program of choice remains on the chopping block, but a well attended information session held Monday night could mean the program is one step closer to reaching its enrolment requirement.

The Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan program of choice was going to be cancelled for the 2024/25 school year before a swell of support gave the program a second chance. Principal of Fulton Secondary, the program's host school, Mike Edgar says the session had good turnout.

“We haven't received any registrations from it yet, but there was a lot of families in attendance, some former students and families, current students and families and prospective students and families,” says Edgar.

Jonathan Jones has a child currently enrolled in the program and estimates 80 people attended the information session.

The program needs to register 40 students in order to run. The deadline to enroll has been extended to Feb. 22 from the original deadline of Feb. 15.

“We wanted them to have the week, that was sort of a turmoil week, so they have that extension,” said Edgar. “And then the reason for the deadlines, district wide, are so that we can get registration and staffing done for the next year.”

A number of parents began a petition when the program closure was announced. Jones has stated how important AIAO is to students with alternative learning needs. The program uses inquiry-based learning while following the provincial curriculum, which allows students to choose what they learn about.

Jones says parents have launched a notice of appeal on the lack of engagement with parents, students and the community in the enrollment concerns and lack of promotion & education of District Programs of Choice.

“Our goal is to ensure the we have partnership with the district to ensure years of stability for the current students and teachers as well as future students,” said Jones.

“This year should have been a celebration of the program's 10 year anniversary, its accomplishments and successes.”