SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon still experiencing closures

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Some closures remain at SilverStar, but good news could be in the forecast with a drop in temperatures expected.

Colder weather is expected on the weekend, with Environment Canada predicting a return to a normal seasonal air mass. This means precipitation could be in the form of snow, rather than rain.

The resort announced multiple run closures this past weekend due to adverse weather.

SilverStar's Ian Jenkins said the mountain resort experienced mixed precipitation on the mountain on Sunday, and it closed some of its steeper terrain as a result.

“Mostly double black runs in the Powder Gluch area of the mountain. We continue to monitor this area and will reopen when it is safe to do so,” Jenkins said.

“We have also closed our skating pond until the colder weather returns.”

Jenkins says SilverStar still has 82 runs and all of its lifts open for snow enthusiasts and a 160 centimetre base.

Daily updates on the snowy conditions can be found online here.