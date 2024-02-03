Provincial grants inject funds for hospice, pickleball and performing arts in North Okanagan

Photo: Vernon Pickleball Association VPA among local recipients of provincial gaming grant money

Three Vernon organizations are the benefactors of provincial gaming funds for their latest capital projects.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society, Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society and the Vernon Pickleball Association will all receive funds as part of the annual disbursement of B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants.

Community gaming grants provide $140 million annually to not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C., to support their delivery of ongoing programs and services that meet the needs of their communities.

$250,000 is being awarded to the hospice and will be used to update their security system as part of the renovation and redesign of a number of workspaces.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society has earmarked the more than $46,000 they’ll receive toward meeting the increasing technical demands of touring theatre companies by replacing their lighting console.

The Vernon Pickleball Association will put $250,000 toward a 2,300-square-foot building that will be attached to the indoor complex completed in 2021. The addition will include a reception centre, washrooms, a footwear changing area for players and an office and meeting room.

The pickleball association's Rob Irving is the grant application author and explains this is the final phase for the $3.2 million facility.

“The last phase was required in part because the B.C. building code required us to have permanent washrooms integral to our building,” he says, adding that without government funding, the project could have been stalled.

Irving says the new reception centre is called Herrmann House and is dedicated to the late Wally Herrmann who was a founding member of the VPA.