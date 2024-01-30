Road closures scheduled for annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Photo: File photo

The 63rd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade will be taking place Saturday and with it will come road closures.

The parade staging areas and parade route will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The staging area is 27th Street, between 39th Avenue and 43rd Avenue, including the surrounding side streets.

The parade route will allow for maintained public access to the downtown transit exchange.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 for north-south travel or to use alternative routes if travelling downtown.

The parade begins at noon at 43rd Avenue before travelling through the downtown area. A full map of the parade and it’s route can be found here. The city says staff will be at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 31st Street to let emergency vehicles cross.

Some temporary changes for transit will be in effect. Routes 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 60 will have small route changes which can be found here.