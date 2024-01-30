Child, 2, dies after being struck by vehicle near Falkland

Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

A two-year-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle on a rural property off Highway 97 near Falkland on Monday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics were called at 4:06 p.m. for a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Highway 97 in Falkland near Salmon River Road.

BCEHS public information officer Brian Twaites said a person at the scene immediately began driving the child to the hospital in their own vehicle.

“They were met en route by two ambulances and paramedics took over care of the patient who was transported to hospital in critical condition,” Twaites said.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the critically injured child was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

“No words can describe how absolutely devastating this is for the family and our hearts go out to them and everyone affected by this tragedy," said Const. Chris Terleski.

Criminality is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting their own concurrent, fact finding investigation.

No additional details are being released at this time by any agency involved.