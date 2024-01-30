Vernon resident looking to give back to community, help family in need

Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon business is trying to give back to the community, through windows

Todd Embley co-owns KT Fairglass with his wife and is starting a project to help people in need in Vernon.

“We have just run into so many families, so many homes that could really use a new window to make their home a healthier place, a more comfortable place, a more energy efficient place to live,” said Embley.

“We thought maybe we would talk to Milgard, which is a company and a brand that we also deal from here, and see if they would be interested to partner with us to find families and find windows in need that we could replace, to try to help the community and give back a little bit to the community that we serve.”

He says the idea hit him when he met Gord Arthur, father of Declan Arthur who was seriously injured in an ATV rollover incident in September 2021. Embley noticed the family’s home had a window in serious need of repair, it’s currently posing a health risk with a buildup of mildew and mould.

Embley asked if Arthur would let him replace the window, free of charge, and Arthur accepted. The window has been donated by Milgard and Embley plans to install the window in February.

The Arthur family will be the first recipient of the community give back program, but Embley hopes to help a family in need each month.

He says there’s no shortage of people in need of updated windows in Vernon. Many of the homes in the community have windows that are 30-40 years old and pose health risks.

He’s hoping the community will bring people in need to his attention.

“I don't know if we can end up becoming a full HGTV blown, roll away the semi and you've got a brand new home, but I think a lot of partners and a lot of people might be interested to get involved,” said Embley.

“Whether we can just take that family out for a spa day or a dinner or a night out, (a) stay at one of the great hotels or motels in town, whatever it is, but to give them a little respite.”

Businesses or people looking to get involved can visit the company's website, email them, or call them at 250-545-6096.