Unspent Vernon snow removal budget put towards city initiatives, reserves

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo

Most of Vernon's winter this season has been mild, which might have some residents wondering just how much of the city's budgeted snow removal cost will be used, and where unspent funds will go.

City spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge says it’s too soon to review what the city has spent so far in 2024, but in previous years, snow fund surpluses have gone back to the city.

“In 2023, the snow and ice budget was approximately $950,000 of which approximately $750,000 was used,” said Baldridge.

“The city does have a snow and ice reserve for overly heavy snowfall years. Any funds that are unspent from snow and ice could be used to either top up the reserve when required, or to fund other initiatives.”

Baldridge did not specify where the unused $200,000 from 2023 went, or if the city put out reports specifying where unused funds were allocated.

Lisa Erven, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says there’s too much winter ahead of us to know if the city will see another large snowfall. This week will continue to be warm for Vernon meaning any precipitation the city sees will be rain.

“From Friday night onwards, there's a chance of seeing some flurries, but when I look at the long range forecast, I don't see any major precipitation events,” said Erven.

“There's no strong signal for a large snow event that would require substantial resources.”

The forecast could still change.