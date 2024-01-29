New affordable seniors housing project to begin construction in Lumby

Photo: BC Gov Flickr account

Construction is set to begin on new affordable homes for seniors in Lumby.

Cottonwood Place will be a new 20-unit seniors housing development located at 1761 Glencaird St.

The Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society will operate the building, which is the third building in a campus of senior housing run by the society.

“We would like to thank every level of government for the support they have given to getting this project off the ground,” said Joe Deuling, president of the Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society.

“We look forward to working with all partners for a successful completion.”

The provincial government through BC Housing contributed $3.2 million in funding for the project.

“Through our Homes for People action plan, homes like these are providing seniors throughout British Columbia with the supports they need, in homes where they feel safe and connected,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

Since 2017 the province has helped build more than 700 homes in the North Okanagan region.

“We continue to work hard to create affordable housing for our seniors so they can age in place in the communities they love and call home,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee.

“These 20 new units at Cottonwood Place in Lumby will offer all the amenities these residents need to feel safe and secure, and stay connected to their community.”

The building will feature through wall heat pumps in the corridors as well as a split system heat pump in each unit to heat and cool each home.

“Developing affordable housing for seniors in our community is a top priority,” said Kevin Acton, mayor of Lumby.

“To show our commitment and support, we have made an in-kind donation of more than $60,000 thus far and donated a 0.3-hectare piece of land. The project will also have a permissive tax exemption.”

Construction of Cottonwood Place is expected to be completed by spring of 2025.