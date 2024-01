Photo: Castanet file photo

A police presence at Vernon’s Schubert Centre on Friday evening had some residents wondering what happened.

Vernon RCMP confirmed to Castanet that officers were call to assist at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

“Police received a request to assist BC Emergency Health Services at a sudden death in the 3600-block of 30th Ave in Vernon,” said Const. Chris Terleski

Terleski says no criminality is suspected in the person’s death.

No other details were released.