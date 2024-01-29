New location set for Vernon Winter Carnival balloon glow event

Photo: Kim Jones Photography

Vernon’s Winter Carnival is set to kick off Friday, and the wet weather is causing some last minute changes.

Kris Fuller with the carnival says Polson Park is too wet to host the Balloon Glow and the event will instead take place at Kal Tire Place and Kin Race Track.

As always, the event is weather dependent, but is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. Balloons will only glow from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The carnival will have free transit that day, for Routes 1 through 9. Transfers will not be provided and regional routes are not included.

Fuller suggests people arrive early, plan for parking, come for food trucks and stay for the balloons.