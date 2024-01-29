Suspect arrested after multiple reports of dangerous driver on Vernon streets

Photo: File phot

An erratic driver spotted in Vernon on Sunday was arrested, police say.

Vernon Mounties said they arrested a 34-year-old man after receiving multiple calls from the public at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday regarding an erratic driver.

Officers received reports of a small black car committing a hit and run and being driven dangerously in the city.

Frontline officers located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence on 32nd Avenue between Bellavista Road and 38th Street. The driver was identified and arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time to report this to us,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

"Dangerous, impaired, and other forms of aggressive driving puts everyone at risk and should be reported immediately to police. The information and assistance you provide helps us take drivers like this off the road.”

The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court at a later date.