Scavenger hunt clue packs on sale in Vernon leading up to Winter Carnival

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

It might not be a traditional gold rush, but people in Vernon will still be scouring for gold starting today.

In partnership with the fast approaching Vernon Winter Carnival, the Downtown Vernon Associations Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt is back. Clue packages go on sale Monday at 9 a.m.from the Winter Carnival office at 3401 - 35 Ave.

“Scour Downtown Vernon with the new and somewhat easier Gold Rush clue package and answer the questions with family and friends (or keep the prizes for yourself),” says Winter Carnival.

People who arrive at the office between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday morning will be able to meet the clue writer and maybe even get an extra hint.

The big winner will receive a gold nugget valued at $1,500, with more prizes available from the events sponsors

There are 150 total clue packages which cost $10 each.

When you've figured out the clues, take a photo (or type out) the answers and send them to [email protected]. Answers must be in by Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

Also going on sale Monday will be passports for the chili cook off. Passports are $5 with 500 total available. After people have tried the chili, they get their passport stamped and can vote for their favourites.

“The Classic Chili Cook-off is back for its 15th year and is one of Vernon’s hottest food tasting events, featuring authentic chili recipes served up by Vernon’s most talented chefs and eateries,” says Winter Carnival.

The event will take place Feb. 10 from 12 to 3 p.m.