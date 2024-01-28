Weather advisory issued for Highway 1 from Sicamous to Alberta border

Photo: DriveBC Roger's Pass

Changing avalanche conditions have prompted a weather alert for Highway 1, Sunday.

A weather advisory is in effect for a 291.5 km stretch of the TransCanada Highway from Sicamous to the Alberta border.

DriveBC issued the alert Sunday morning, citing rapid warming and expected rain. Changing avalanche conditions are forecasted from Three Valley Gap to the border.

“Expect rapidly changing conditions and be prepared for possible short notice closures for avalanche control and deposit removal,” says DriveBC.