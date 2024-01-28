SilverStar Mountain Resort announces more closures, could continue through week

Photo: SilverStar

UPDATE 1:27 p.m.

Current weather conditions are causing further closures at SilverStar Mountain Resort, and more could be expected throughout the week.

"Our terrain closures are in place for everyone’s safety and are being done out of an abundance of caution," SilverStar said.

"In consideration of the current weather forecast we expect our operations will be impacted in the coming days. Our teams are constantly monitoring conditions and will continue to assess these throughout the week."

All terrain left of Powder Gulch to Sunny Ridge side is closed. All double black expert terrain on the backside, including Gypsy Queen side will be closed. All three terrain parks are closed, and Brewer's Pond and Mini Sleds remain closed.

The mountain resort is asking everyone to respect closures for their own safety.

ORIGINAL 9:11 a.m.

SilverStar has closed Brewers pond and mini sleds Sunday.

The mountain resort in Vernon says tubing will still be open but slow.

"Guests are encouraged to buy one ride at first to assess the conditions," reads a post to SilverStar's Instagram.

Putnam Creek will also see a delayed opening, but the ski hill did not specify when it will open.