Vernon Search and Rescue help stuck snowmobilers east of Enderby

Two snowmobilers were rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue, east of Enderby, Friday night.

VSAR says it was tasked by Vernon RCMP on Friday evening to search for two lost snowmobilers in the Kingfisher area of Hunters Range. The riders had become stuck in heavy snow but had a satellite communication device which pinpointed their location for search crews.

The area was difficult to access. After several hours of searching for a safe route in very poor weather conditions, the team was able to walk in the last few hundred metres to the subjects,” said a post to the groups Facebook page.

The snowmobilers were equipped to spend the night, having built a small shelter and fire for warmth. The riders ended up being walked out and brought down on snowmobiles.

VSAR is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that satellite communications devices make it easier for search crews to help lost or injured people. It’s also reminding people that search and rescue is free in BC.

The group also thanked members of the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association for their assistance during this task.