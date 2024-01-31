Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce names Tolko its Chamber Champion

Tracey Prediger

The main foyer of Tolko’s corporate headquarters in downtown Vernon depicts a rich history of the forestry company that Brad Thorlakson’s grandfather started more than 60 years ago.

Thorlakson’s daughters will soon harvest the trees that were replanted in North Glenmore back in the 1950’s.

“At Tolko, we produce sustainable building products for our global marketplace,” said Thorlakson, who took over as the company’s president and CEO 14 years ago.

“One of the things we’re proud of, all the products we produce sequester carbon and are sustainable. We think they are going to be part of the climate solution that society is looking forward to. We are very excited about building new value-added products in the province of B.C. and continue to grow our North American footprint.”

Tolko says it is committed to exceeding environmental expectations in their industry, adding the company is also deeply rooted in the community by creating a corporate culture encouraging workers to give back. Employees help in every aspect of the Starfish backpack program, and have helped construct beds with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace project.

“Our focus for community is really around youth at risk and educating people around what our industry brings to the community and we will continue to do that as we go forward," Thorlakson added.

Tolko is also a supporter of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, a partnership that has earned Tolko the title of Chamber Champion.

The Chamber Champion award is selected by chamber staff and goes to a stand-out business or organization that has shown consistent support of the chamber throughout the year and enhances the community.

Tolko is being recognized for their participation in Community Expo and as a sponsor for both the Business Awards and the Work & Invest Vernon Campaign, which aims to attract skilled workers to the area.

“We are honoured and humbled to receive the award. We’ve been here for over 60 years and we are a generational company so it’s really important to us to have a healthy community and a vibrant community and we see the Chamber as an essential part of that aspect,” Thorlakson says.

The Chamber-Tolko partnership is extending beyond B.C.’s borders. Their most recent collaboration to develop a strategy for national forestry, gained overwhelming support from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.