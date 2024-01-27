North Okanagan-Shuswap School District asking province to replace two buses

Photo: Thinkstock

School District 83 will be asking the province for money to replace two school buses that were damaged in accidents last year.

At their latest meeting, the board passed a motion applying for emergent funding from the Ministry of Education and Child Care to replace the two buses involved in an accident on Nov. 20, 2023.

Secretary Treasurer Dale Culler told the board that after discussions with the Ministry's Capital Management Branch, they advised the district to submit a request for emergent funding.

Upon approval of the request, he noted the minister will issue an amended capital plan response letter.

The district is asking for $369,000.