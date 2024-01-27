Windows smashed and items stolen from downtown Vernon shoe store

Photo: Facebook

Maggie Niewinski is dismayed after someone broke into her downtown Vernon business.

This is the second time in two years Cobbler's Rack has been the target of thieves.

Niewinski has been operating the shoe store for the past seven years and she believes the most recent break-in happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

“This incident has left us deeply saddened and concerned, not only for the well-being of our business but for the impact on our community as well,” said a post on the Cobbler's Rack Facebook page. “As a locally-owned establishment, we take pride in being part of this wonderful community, and this unfortunate event has shaken us.”

Niewinski told Castanet several items were taken including high-end leather handbags.

“It is very disheartening, very disappointing,” she said. “The windows are really expensive too, a few thousand dollars.

“We are reaching out to our valued community members for support during this challenging time. If anyone witnessed anything unusual or has any information that could assist in the investigation, we urge you to come forward or contact the local authorities. Additionally, if you can share this post within our community networks, it would greatly help in raising awareness.”

Despite the setback, Cobbler's Rack is open for business today.

“We are committed to restoring our store to its normal operation as soon as possible. Together, we can overcome this challenge and continue to foster a safe and supportive community.”

Anyone with information on the break-in is being asked to contact the RCMP.