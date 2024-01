Photo: Facebook

It's official: Bugaboos Bakery Cafe is going up for sale.

“After 28 great years on Silver Star Mountain it's time for someone younger to take over the torch and have many more years on the mountain continuing this great and fun business,” said owner Frank Berkers on the Silver Star Community Facebook page.

Anyone interested in the business opportunity can contact realtors Anette Denk or Don Kassa.

With 75 reviews on Tripadvisor, the eatery has a 4.5 out of five-stars rating.