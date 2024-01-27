Vernon Winter Carnival holding Healthy Spot’s K9 Costume Party Feb. 10

Photo: Pexels

A new Vernon Winter Carnival event is for the dogs – literally.

The 64th annual carnival kicks off Friday for nine days of games, activities and events.

The Healthy Spot’s K9 Costume Party takes place Feb. 10 at noon at the Family Fun Park in the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

Carnival executive director Kris Fuller said there will be prizes for cutest canine, most creative costume and waggiest tail.

“Share a photo of your pet in costume on your Facebook or Instagram feed with the tag #HealthySpotContest to enter to win a $100 gift card from Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition & Supply,” Fuller said.

All parade participants must be registered due to limited space.

Registrants will meet at the Healthy Spot tent at 11:30 a.m. to sign in.

“All dogs brought to the park must be people and dog-friendly,” Fuller said, adding “don’t forget those poop bags.”

The Vernon Winter Carnival runs from Feb. 2 to 11.

For a full list of times, places and events, visit the winter carnival website.