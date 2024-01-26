Metal show in Armstrong Saturday to raise money for the local food bank

Photo: West Metal Entertainment Society

Headbangers will be thrashing for a good cause in Armstrong.

The West Metal Entertainment Society is putting on a metal show on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Auditorium to raise money for the Armstrong Food Bank.

Odinfist will take the stage at 8 p.m. with Nomad headlining at 9:30 p.m.

Nomad is a progressive groove metal band from the North Okanagan, bringing groove and dynamics to the extreme side of metal.

After going through several member changes, they have now been able to release their debut album The Mountain in March of 2023.

Odinfist is well known in the underground Canadian metal scene for their wild antics and tight riffs.

They are hailed as being equal parts melodic and nomadic.

Entry to the 19-plus event is by a recommended donation of $10.