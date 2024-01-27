Vernon woman's property flooded after burst pipe in uphill property

Photo: Chelan Dakin

It was a rude awakening for Chelan Dakin.

Last week, a torrent of water and mud came crashing down from a house above her Mission Hill home in Vernon.

Dakin said a frozen pipe flooded the home above hers and because that homeowner was away, the water built up until it burst down the hillside.

At 6:45 a.m. she heard a loud crashing sound coming from behind her home.

She turned on a light and ran onto the deck.

“That's when I saw the whole side of the hill behind my house had come down,” Dakin said. “There was water running down the hill and pooling in my neighbour's backyard.”

Dakin said her neighbour contacted the city and crews were quickly dispatched to turn off the water.

“If they hadn't shut the water off there would have bee a lot more damage to our properties,” Dakin said. “The water was pooling in my neighbour's yard and would have eventually flooded her basement.”

Dakin said the rush water carried away the up-hill neighbour's garden boxes and wooden ties “that support the wall on the hill. The landslide took out our neighbour's fence, our fence and our shed. It's one heck of a mess.”

Dakin said her next-door neighbour is currently dealing with her insurance company, and Dakin plans on reaching out to the city to assess the damage and see about reinforcing the slope.

“We don't know if it's even safe to stay in our homes,” she said, adding she had to purchase temporary fencing to put around her yard to keep her dogs in.

Castanet has reached out to the city for comment.

- with files from Tracey Prediger