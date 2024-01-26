Comedians Herb Dixon and Damonde Tschritter bring the funny to the Vernon Winter Carnival

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Get ready to laugh it up at the Vernon Winter Carnival.

Train Wreck Comedy joins forces with carnival to present 'The Harley Guy' Herb Dixon’s Full Throttle Comedy Tour.

The renowned funny man will be performing at the Vernon Towne Theatre Feb. 8.

The event will also feature the comedic stylings of Snowed in Comedy Tour regular Damonde Tschritter, as he gears up for his 2024 cross-Canada tour.

Dixon has left audiences roaring with laughter at venues across the nation.

With appearances on CTV, CBC, HBO, Comedy Network and Comedy Central, as well as features on SiriusXM radio and CBC's The Debaters and Madly Off in All Directions, Tschritter's comedic talents are nothing short of legendary.

"This show features not one, but two, of the best live performers and comedians on one stage," says Train Wreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon. "Herb is a master sound impressionist, and Damonde is a master storyteller. One thing's for sure, this show will be a master class in comedy."

Tickets can be purchased online.