Man upset that City of Vernon plow pushed snow onto downtown sidewalk

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Considering the City of Vernon has a bylaw stating sidewalks must be cleared of snow, resident Gerry Bilodeau was surprised to see a city plow push snow onto a downtown walkway.

On Tuesday, Bilodeau was clearing snow from the sidewalk in front of businesses in the 2900 block of 29th Street when a city plow came by.

“We were shovelling the snow we got overnight from the sidewalk and as we were completing, a plow pushed the snow onto the sidewalk,” Bilodeau said.

Bilodeau filed a complaint with the city that same day, but as of Friday no action had been taken.

“It made the sidewalk pretty narrow for people walking, for wheelchairs coming into the naturopath office,” he said. “For people getting out of the passenger side of a vehicle is difficult because the snow is piled up on the sidewalk.”

While the snow has greatly receded since Tuesday, it is still infringing on the sidewalk.

According to the City of Vernon, bylaws require the owner or occupier of property to remove snow and ice from sidewalks bordering their property within 24 hours following the end of a snowfall.

The bylaw states: the owner or occupier of property is required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks or footpaths bordering his/her property within 24 hours following the end of a snowfall according to the Good Neighbour Bylaw # 4980. If the property owner fails to clear the sidewalk, the Bylaw Enforcement Officer has the authority to remove the snow at the property owner’s expense.

“Following large snow events or significant accumulations, city crews employ a variety of snow and ice-control techniques to improve traffic conditions. Snow may be moved or removed with graders, snow blowers, loaders and trucks. In some instances snow is removed from site or snow may pushed back to alleviate lane congestion and to facilitate visibility. In the instance where walkways may covered, crews would clear them as part of the project,” said Carolyn Baldridge, communications and grants manager for the city.

Baldridge said if a sidewalk was not cleared due to snow removal activities by the City of Vernon, report it to city operations at 250-549-6757 or City of Vernon website.