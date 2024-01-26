Emily Dahl Foundation makes $1,500 donation to Vernon secondary school

Photo: Emily Dahl Foundation

Vernon's Clarence Fulton Secondary School basketball team has received a $1,500 boost from the Emily Dahl Foundation.

“Emily Dahl displayed naturally that peace of mind could only be attained through self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to do the best of which you’re capable. This support by The Emily Dahl Foundation is to help the Fulton High School basketball team achieve success in 2024,” the foundation said in a press release Friday.

“Emily also believed that getting an education is a No. 1 priority. It is important to point out to all players that they are first and foremost a student.”

On Jan. 26, 2019, Emily Dahl took her own life at 18 years old.

The foundation was launched in her name as way of honouring the Vernon teen as well as to help others navigate the challenges of life.