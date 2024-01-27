Enderby Arena has been nominated for Kraft Hockeyville 2024

Photo: City of Enderby

The Enderby Arena is like a poster child for the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

In need of urgent repairs, the arena was closed for the season late last year because of a problem with the refrigeration system.

A sudden increase in corrosion inside of the refrigeration system has led to a build-up of sediment affecting one of its critical components.

As a result, brine circulation pumps are drawing air into the system. If left unchecked, this causes deterioration in the system.

The arena serves not only Enderby, but surrounding communities like Splatsin and outlying areas.

The arena has been nominated in the annual Kraft Hockeyville online contest, which sees one community in Canada selected to receive $250,000 that can be used for upgrades and repairs.

A community's score comes from two main categories: nominations will account for 80 per cent of the total score with the remaining 20 per cent coming from a community's total rally points.

To earn points, residents can submit either a written or video story telling why the community’s arena should win Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

To tally rally points:

Submit a written or video essay nomination story for 10 points

Add supporting photos of the arena for three points

Add a supporting note for the arena for one point

React with emojis to nominated stories and photos for one point

There are also numerous testimonies as to the importance the arena has on the North Okanagan community.

“Our son's passion for hockey started when he was a toddler. When he had the opportunity to play, his first and favourite place was to block the net whether someone else was in it or not. His passion has always been a goalie and it has only grown through the local practices and games he has had the opportunity to participate in because we have the Enderby arena,” wrote Kristi N.

Bobbie J. said, “Enderby has a wide range of different people including a large indigenous reserve and the arena is used by all. I grew up playing hockey at this arena and it’s been closed mid hockey season for repairs. It’s absolutely devastating for the community to lose this facility.

“The arena keeps us busy and entertained and it’s where we spend most weekends. We have rented this arena for birthday parties and my entire family grew up playing hockey here.”

Judges will review all nominations and gather the total scores to select the finalists. The Top 4 communities will then go head-to-head in a round of voting to determine the winner.

For more information on Hockeyville, click here and to support the Enderby nomination, click here.

Lumby won the Hockeyville title on 2016.