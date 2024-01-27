State-of-the-art flooring for Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage

Photo: Castanet file photo

Performers at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre might notice something impressive below their feet.

New flooring was installed at VDPAC thanks to financial support from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The state-of-the-art Harlequin RockSure stage floor is the first of its kind to be installed in Canada and is ideal for heavy use.

“We are a busy theatre with many quick turnarounds,” says executive director, Jim Harding. “Our stage must accommodate everything from dance to theatre, comedy to concerts to the acrobatic Cirque shows, so being a vented floor, durable and with minimal maintenance is critical to meeting our quick-changeover scheduling demands. We’re thrilled with the RockSure stage floor.”

The flooring is ideal for heavy-duty use, and made up of polymer composite RockSure product. VDPAC proposed this new flooring to RDNO for its permanency, load-bearing capacity and resistance to water, tape, fire, expansion or shrinkage and does not require painting.

The theatre flooded in December 2022 when temperatures dropped to -37 C and triggered a deluge from the fire-suppression system. The incident required the original stage and subfloors be stripped down to the concrete for a complete stage replacement. The replacement floors hardboard surface was deemed unsafe for live performances in summer 2023.

The total cost of the floor replacement is still being calculated, but RDNO allocated $150,000 for the project. VDPAC says it will be more cost-effective in the long run.

“I expect the new floor will reduce annual stage paint costs by $5,000 to $6,000 alone, with additional crew and stage maintenance savings,” says Harding.