Vernonites heading to Special Olympics with Team BC

Photo: Special Olympics BC Athlete Danielle Pechet

Vernon will be represented at the upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

Taking place in Calgary, Alta. from Feb. 27 to March 2, the national games will give athletes an opportunity to empower themselves. Headed to the games from Vernon are snowshoer Danielle Pechet, coaches Laura Murphy and Les Sigal, and mission staff Krissy Krnasty.

“It makes me feel honoured and privileged that I get to represent BC and compete against all of Canada at a national level,” said Pechet.

Special Olympics 2024 athletes, coaches and mission staff qualified for Team BC at the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops.

Since then, they’ve been training at least three times a week for the last nine months to be their best at the games.

Training has included sport-specific work in local Special Olympics programs, participating in Club Fit, additional fitness and dryland training, working with sport-specific experts, and focusing on diet and nutrition.

The Vernon members will be competing in eight sports in Calgary: Five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

“The energy and excitement of this 2024 provincial team is undeniable. It’s been a long-anticipated wait for our athletes to be returning to competition at the national level. I am so proud of the commitment and hard work shown by all of these inspiring athletes, coaches, and volunteers,” said Michelle Cruickshank, Special Olympics Team BC 2024 chef de mission.

“Through all of the adversity we have faced during and coming out of the pandemic, I know that they will do B.C. proud at National Games. Their competitive spirit and sportsmanship will drive their success and inspire everyone watching.”

The 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games will see over 4,000 visitors from Canada’s 10 provinces and two of three territories gather in Calgary, with the goal of creating inspiring experiences of competition and friendship.