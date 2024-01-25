Township of Spallumcheen implements boil water advisory for Lansdowne water system

Photo: Pexels

The Township of Spallumcheen is notifying residents the Lansdowne water system has been placed on a boil water advisory.

The Township is advising all water users in the Lansdowne service area to follow the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations related to boil water advisories.

If possible, use alternate water sources such as bottled water during this time or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

Crews have been working on Lansdowne Road, Thursday, to repair a water main leak. To further facilitate this repair, crews have had to close a portion of Lansdowne Road. School busses and emergency vehicles will be allowed access, however, all other vehicles will need to use an alternate route to access the area.