Vernon Animal Food Bank in dire need of dog and cat food donations

Photo: Pexels

The Okanagan can be an expensive place to live at the best of times.

But when a person is financially strapped and trying to feed themselves and a beloved pet or two, it can a daunting place to call home.

The Vernon Animal Food Bank helps pet owners in need, and needs community support to keep itself going.

Greg Palmer has been volunteering with the AFB for two years and says demand has been increasing every year.

The food bank is at risk of not being able to help pet owners as it has run out of dog food and is running low on cat food.

“Typically, I never run out of dog food,” said Palmer. “We have had a tremendous amount of requests for assistance, which have been filled.”

But that has left the cupboards bare and Palmer is hoping businesses and individuals might be able to donate dog and cat food for those in need.

Palmer suspects the closure of the Vernon SPCA last year has had an impact on pet owners needing a helping hand.

The Okanagan Humane Society has reported an increase in calls since the animal shelter closed.

“This time last year there wasn't nearly as many requests,” said Palmer, adding the AFB has received strong support from local retailers “but there is only so much they can do."

“It's tough living in the Okanagan, especially if you have pets," Palmer said.

"Feeding yourself is expensive enough as it is and most people that have pets have more than one pet. It's very rare that I deliver to someone who just has one dog or one cat.”

Anyone wishing to donate pet food can do so at 4707 29th Street in Vernon.