Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton is the new chairperson of the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District

Photo: RDNO

Kevin Acton can add chairperson of the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District to his resume.

Acton was acclaimed as chair of the agency that borrows funds and finance construction projects or equipment purchases at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Shuswap Lake Hospital in Salmon Arm and Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke.

Acton is also the long-time mayor of Lumby as well as the chairperson of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

In November 2023, BC United members selected Acton as their candidate for Vernon-Lumby in preparation for October provincial election.