Enderby Lions Club helps Vernon Search and Rescue purchase new equipment

Photo: VSAR

The Enderby Lions Club let a roar of support for Vernon Search and Rescue.

The Lions donated $6,000 to the all-volunteer search group, enough to purchase a new aluminum boat trailer to replace a steel trailer that has seen more than 30 years of service in the VSAR marine rescue program.

Previously the Enderby Lions paid for a rescue sled for VSAR.

VSAR has provided search and rescue services to the North Okanagan since 1960.

The area covers roughly 7,500-square kilometres and includes lakes, Alpine areas, rivers, valleys and various other terrains.

VSAR currently has approximately 60 members and volunteers more than 6,000 person-hours per year with tasks, administration and training.

VSAR is considered one of the “anchor” units in the province and has a full suite of search and rescue capabilities and is called upon 60 to 80 times per year. VSAR is also regularly requested to assist other SAR units in the province.