Applications from Vernon high school students being accepted for the Jean Minguy Memorial RCMP Youth Academy

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Time is running out for North Okanagan students to get a taste of what being a member of the RCMP is all about.

Applications for the annual Jean Minguy Memorial RCMP Youth Academy have been sent to Vernon schools, but the deadline for applying is Jan. 31.

The RCMP, in partnership with School District 22 Career Programs, have designed the work experience program for students aged 16-18, who are interested in police sciences or law enforcement as a potential career.

The academy held at the Vernon Cadet Training Camp simulates a police academy environment in which the students experience a variety of activities that a police cadet would have to complete, but in a condensed format.

Students receive instruction and lectures on law, criminal code, police defense tactics, traffic studies, physical training and a variety of other topics.

Participants will be involved in a great deal of role playing scenarios and will be required to work in a team capacity. Full participation is required to successfully complete the week.

Interested students are asked to connect with their school career co-ordinator for more information.