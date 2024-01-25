Ministry of Transportation says potholes on Highway 97 south of Vernon are being addressed

Photo: Genevieve Daniel

AIM Roads is addressing pothole concerns along Highway 97 near Okanagan College, according to the Ministrty of Transportation.

Motorists have reported a huge pothole along the stretch of highway that has been damaging rims on passing vehicles.

Libby Schran was driving southbound toward Kelowna around 5 p.m. Tuesday when she hit the pothole, blew her tire, and had no choice but to pull over.

“I just pulled over and saw there were five cars ahead of me that had their hazards on and obviously did the same thing,” Schran told Castanet.

After calling BCAA to deal with her flat tire, Genevieve Daniel couldn't believe how many drivers were pulled over with flats. She's concerned the highway is in such poor condition, adding “some potholes are measuring more than a foot deep.”

In an email Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Transportation said that on Tuesday night, “AIM Roads filled potholes on Highway 97 near Okanagan College, but they opened up again (Wednesday) morning due to the freeze-thaw weather conditions.”

According to the ministry, AIM Roads will be re-filling the potholes with a temporary higher-performance cold mix asphalt that is more effective in the winter months and next week, subject to weather and the road drying out, AIM Roads plans to make a more permanent repair using an asphalt hot mix.

“During mild winter conditions, the excess moisture on the road surface from rain, melting snow or melting ice greatly increases the number of potholes on our highways,” the ministry said in the email.

Potholes have been appearing quickly because of the freeze-and-thaw conditions that have been experienced this winter.

“Our local maintenance contractor, AIM Roads, is continually patrolling, identifying and repairing potholes daily as part of their routine highway maintenance to ensure safety for drivers,” the ministry said, adding the contractor’s response is focused on filling potholes but signage may be placed when appropriate.

If someone sees a problematic pothole in the Okanagan-Shuswap area, report it to AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204 to make sure AIM officials are aware of it.

People can also use the online Report a Problem website.