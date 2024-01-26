Fundraiser launched for Vernon youth battling brain cancer

Photo: Cindy White

Friends, family and total strangers are rallying around a Vernon girl who is battling a cancerous brain tumour for the second time.

Rachel White, a family friend, has launched a GoFundMe to help the family through the difficult time.

White said the heartbreaking journey began in July 2023, when Mira van Zwaaij and her 10-year-old daughter, Rhayne, visited Vernon Jubilee Hospital. They ended up spending nearly 12 hours at VJH over two days.

Rhayne's symptoms were nausea and frequent vomiting, no appetite, weakness, inability to walk unsupported and general malaise.

“There were long emergency waits, multiple doctors assessments, and treatment of IV fluids, bloodwork, ultrasounds of her stomach and organs, anti nausea medication, and ultimately a diagnosis of failing mental health,” White said.

White said the diagnosis did not sit right with Mira, but she put her faith in the medical staff at VJH and decided to try a trip to visit family in Calgary to help with her and her daughters physical and mental health.

“Upon arriving in Alberta, Rhayne seemed to be getting worse, numbness to her entire body and difficulty speaking. Mira feared she may lose her daughter after she declined to the point of collapsing and losing her ability to walk all together, all the while still vomiting and barely eating,” White said.

Mira took Rhayne to Calgary Children’s Hospital and refused to leave until there was a logical explanation and diagnosis of what was happening.

Within one hour of being there, Rhayne had a CT scan that confirmed a tumour on her brain stem and a fluid-filled cyst nearby. Both were compressing areas of the brain needed for basic function.

Rhayne underwent a seven-hour brain surgery 36 hours after arriving at Calgary Children’s hospital.

“The prognosis was quite good, despite there being a small amount of tumour left due to its close proximity to the brain stem,” White said, adding the tumour was thought to be slow growing and the biopsy came back showing it as a Pilocytic Astrocytoma.

“Rhayne made a remarkable recovery, considering her poor physical health at the onset of surgery. She was home a few weeks later and was even able to start school in September. She has been having biweekly physiotherapy appointments to regain strength and aid in her recovery,” White said.

However, the reprieve was short lived and after a follow-up appointment in mid-December in Calgary, word came that the brain tumour was growing and the cyst was also back.

“Due to Rhayne's remarkable physical strength, the team recommends surgery Jan. 30 — as soon as possible — in order to try again to fully remove the tumour. This surgery is set to happen in Alberta because the family accessed care initially there,” said White.

Hope Air will be covering flights for Mira and Rhayne, but there has already been significant cost and loss of work for Mira who is self-employed.

White said the single mom carries the financial burden for physiotherapy, counselling, improved diet, vitamins and supplements and any other treatment that could help her young daughter fight the cancerous tumour.

Funds raised will assist Mira in paying rent, groceries and bills, as well as helping with upcoming medical follow ups and travel to Calgary, specialist appointments for rehabilitation therapy and to purchase Rhayne a Chromebook to assist with her schooling.