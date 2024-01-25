Annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation raises money for a new X-ray machine

Photo: VJHF Back row from left Desert Cove Fundraising Team Jim Horsford, Chris Meisner, Bill Versluis, Bob Cox, Mike Hovde and Brad Callihoo with the VJHF board. Front row from left Kate McBrearty foundation executive director, Marilyn Richardson, president, Desert Cove Homeowners Association and Cecile Zandbergen, treasurer, Desert Cove Homeowners Association.

The afterglow of Christmas generosity is shining bright at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The annual VJH Light a Bulb campaign raised $608,000, which will allow the hospital to purchase a new X-ray machine.

“The community support has just been phenomenal,” said Michael Kinghorn, VJH Foundation president and Light a Bulb Campaign chair.

“This year’s campaign was focused on securing faster access to diagnostics through the purchase of a state-of-the-art X-ray machine. Thanks to our community and very generous donors, we’re able to bring urgently needed equipment to VJH, which will make a lasting difference to people that need it the most.”

Each year, Light a Bulb supports initiatives that are of greatest need for the hospital. In addition to purchasing the new X-ray machine, the foundation has also committed to fund the renovation of the space where it will be housed.

X-rays play an essential role helping physicians assess, diagnose and treat patients. VJH’s imaging department is one of the busiest in the Interior, performing more than 45,000 X-rays annually. Despite the department operating seven days a week, wait times can still be up to four weeks.

“By expanding our medical imaging capacity, we are ensuring that more people have access to the best standard of care,” said Dr. Adam Weathermon, former department head of Imaging at VJH. “A new X-ray machine and enhanced space means better, faster care for thousands more people in our region each year.”

The success of this year’s Light a Bulb campaign was amplified by an outpouring of generosity on GivingTuesday. Thanks to a combined $50,000 matching donation from Grizzly Curb and Concrete and Linda and Gord Ball, donors in the North Okanagan were able to have their gifts matched up to $50,000 — kick-starting a wave of giving that continued through to the end of Light a Bulb.

“Donations from community groups, local companies and individuals made this year’s Light a Bulb one of our most successful fundraisers ever,” Kinghorn said.