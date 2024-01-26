SD22 adjusts budget to cover additional expenses, including $400K in paid time off

Photo: Maytree The cost of covering SD22 staff sick days has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

More sick days and teacher time off are contributing to some budget adjustments for the Vernon school district.

Adrian Johnson, secretary-treasurer for School District 22, said January is traditionally the time for fine tuning budgets passed in May of the previous year.

At Wednesday’s regular board meeting, trustees gave approval to adjust the 2023-24 budget to allow for a number of unexpected overages.

The biggest operating budget overrun is to the tune of $400,000, to cover staff sick leave and absenteeism.

“Sick leave costs have almost doubled since COVID,” Johnson said, adding people call in sick more often now, and think very differently about staying home when they are ill.

Johnson said the school district is seeing more long-term leave and staff taking time off, but noted the trend doesn't seem to be unique to education. He said he believes employers across the province are seeing higher rates of absenteeism, regardless of industry.

Johnson attributed the jump in absenteeism to recent changes in the Employment Standards Act.

He said the changes are not much different from what the district already offers its staff, but he believes the "nuances of eligibility for five paid sick days" is responsible for a big chunk of money. Johnson said the cost of covering the five paid sick days is about $100,000.

Other adjustments are being made to the current year's budget to cover higher utilities, staff salaries, and costs for students with diverse abilities.

The additional costs will be covered by the board's contingency reserve fund.