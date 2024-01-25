RCMP deliver 'no trespass order' to Vernon school district protester

Photo: Contributed SD22 bans lead protestor from all property until July

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have finished their investigation into the disruption of a School District 22 board meeting last month that ended with staff turning off the lights and leaving protesters behind.

RCMP spokesperson Cst. Chris Terleski confirms no one was arrested and no charges have been laid as a result of their findings.

But the school district itself has taken action to prevent a repeat occurrence.

In addition to limiting public attendance to online only for their meetings, SD22 Board Chair Mark Olsen says they’ve issued a "no trespass order" which was delivered by RCMP.

The order states the lead protester is not allowed to be on any SD22 property whatsoever.

“This direction applies not only to school sites but to the board office and any administrative facilities,” Olsen explains.

The order was secured under the School Act and the board's authority as a property owner.

Olsen says obligations under the Workers' Compensation Act to provide a safe and harassment free workplace for its employees also came into play.

The order will be in effect until the end of July and at that time will be reviewed and possibly extended.