Parental pushback on program cancellation pauses SD22 decision

Photo: Change.org

A School District 22 program of choice is being given another chance after administrators previously announced it was cancelled for the 2024/25 school year.

Vernon's Awaken Inquiry Adventure Okanagan program will now remain open for registration until Feb. 15, says Principal Mike Edgar of host school, Fulton Secondary.

“AIAO is looking to register 40 applicants in order for the program to run,” said Edgar.

A program information session is being held Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Fulton Secondary.

The decision to re-open registration comes after parents of students in the program launched a petition in hopes of saving it.

The program uses inquiry-based learning while following the provincial curriculum, which allows students to choose what they learn about. Parent, Jonathan Jones, says the style of learning is ideal for students on Individual Learning Plans and those struggling with regular sit-down-and-listen learning.

Jones says he and other parents of students currently in the program want to ensure all parents are aware that the AIAO program is an option.

The initial change.org petition to keep the program open has reached 706 signatures as of Wednesday evening. The petition says the program is ideal for students on the autism spectrum, diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety and/or face other mental health challenges.

“There is hope, but we must act now if you want this program of choice for your child,” says the petition.