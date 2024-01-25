Okanagan Regional Library says wait times for books impacted by large platforms

Chelsey Mutter

Large platforms like social media, celebrity book clubs or even talk shows could impact wait times at your local library.

Michal Utko, director of marketing and communications with the Okanagan Regional Library, says the library can see when interest in one book spikes.

“We do not track usage/demand against any specific external metric, but we know when something happens,” said Utko. “It could be TikTok, CBC, Oprah, or many other factors that see interest in a specific book spike.”

ORL reviews catalogue demand once a month and orders additional copies if needed. It tries to maintain a ratio of no more than five holds on each copy of the title. For example, if there are five copies of a book there could be 25 holds.

Anything more than that and the library looks to acquire more copies.

The ORL shares resources throughout the region, meaning someone from Vernon could borrow a book from Kelowna, Osoyoos, or even Golden. The same can be said for the libraries’ digital resources and audio books.

Utko says the library has been seeing an increase in digital readership since the pandemic. There has been a bit more flexibility for the library with digital books and Utko says some of the trendier titles are purchased by the library for a period of 24 months.

ORL has seen slight decline in traditional physical book readership, but Utko said the library will always have dedicated paper books.

“There is a steady user demographic that will always come into the library to get (physical) books, but our e -resources are the ones that are increasing, by far the most,” said Utko.

While many believed technology would mean the death to public libraries, Utko says evolving technology has allowed the library to grow.

“We're finding that we have to adapt to what the community expects of us,” said Utko.

“We're really trying to think, how are we going to support the community, not just by providing resources like books and programming, but also space.”