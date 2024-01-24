Lumby arrest under investigation by watchdog

Photo: CTV News

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an arrest earlier this month near Lumby.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC, RCMP were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Bloom Road at about 5:22 p.m. on Jan. 3.

“Upon arrival, officers attempted to stop the vehicle and speak to the driver. The man did not cooperate and attempted to lock himself inside the vehicle,” says the IIO.

IIO says an "interaction ensued" and the man was arrested. After being taken into custody, the man was found to have suffered a serious injury which appeared to be self-inflicted, the IIO said.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred.

The IIO says initial investigative steps will determine the details of the interaction between the man and police. It will also determine what, if any, role police action or inaction may have played in the incident.

The organization is asking anyone with relevant information of video footage of the incident to contact them online or through witness line 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.