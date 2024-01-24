Traffic stop in Spallumcheen leads to explosive find

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP Spallumcheen traffic stop yields grenade like devices

Police are continuing their investigation after finding what looked like grenades in a car in Spallumcheen Monday night.

A police news release says the find of “several improvised explosive devices” was made after an officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle on Reservoir Road.

The officer quickly learned that the driver had failed to stop for police in Vernon earlier that same evening.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

“While searching the vehicle, the officer found several items that resembled hand grenades inside,” says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was contacted and the area was quickly cordoned off to ensure public safety until the unit could arrive.

By noon Tuesday, the bomb squad attended the scene and an analysis of the contents confirmed the “presence of explosives."

The driver of the vehicle was released from custody and police are continuing their investigation.