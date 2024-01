Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are hoping for public help locating a wanted person.

Genevieve Magnan, 46, is wanted for personation, fraud and trafficking credit cards, according to police.

Magnan stands 5-foot-4 and weighs about 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mounties said anyone with information about Magnan’s whereabouts should contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online at 1-800-222-8477.